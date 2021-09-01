See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD

Urology
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD

Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Pannell works at Ronald Reagan U C L A Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pannell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald Reagan U C L A Medical Center
    10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-8492
  2. 2
    Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica
    1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-9352
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ucla Urology Associates
    1260 15th St Ste 1200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Kidney Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Undescended Testicles
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Hydronephrosis
Lithotripsy
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Removal
Prostate Stones
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Dr. Pannell is an incredible Doctor! She listens, understands, shes compassionate, explains in great detail, makes you feel very comfortable and know that your in safe hands! She goes above and beyond to make sure before surgery that shes checked everything throughly. So that there will be no surprises! My husband who is diagnosed with Kidney cancer just felt at peace with her. And we saw 2 other urologists before her. My husband has some little complications and she was understanding that keeping me near him is what's best to help her treat him. Now that is a True Doctor!! We highly Recommend her!! You would be in the best hands with her! And DONT listen to that 1* STAR Review! Cause that is so NOT Dr. Pannell.
    R Garcia — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407299225
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pannell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pannell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pannell has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pannell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

