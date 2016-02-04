Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD
Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Paolini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Paolini's Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Neurology8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 420, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 545-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paolini?
Dr. Paolini is new but don't let that stop you from seeing her. She is lovely, patient, knowledgeable, and gives you hope when you have none. I can only hope she stays in the Pittsburgh Area.
About Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1558603241
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paolini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paolini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paolini works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paolini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paolini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.