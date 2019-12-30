Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanie Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Park, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Douglas Berson1585 Woodlake Dr Ste 201, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-2788
Allergy Asthma Care St Louis8888 Ladue Rd Ste 105, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 725-8844
Bjc Medical Group At Progress West 120 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 222, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 878-2788
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient, I was surprised to be able to get an appointment so quickly! Dr. Park and her staff were very professional, exceptionally nice, attentive and thorough. I felt well cared for. I felt like I was part of a new family, and not "just another patient". They treated my issue, but if I ever need an allergy doctor again I will track her down! I highly recommend Dr. Park!!
About Dr. Stephanie Park, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
