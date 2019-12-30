See All Allergists & Immunologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Stephanie Park, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Park, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Park works at Douglas R Berson MD in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and O Fallon, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas Berson
    1585 Woodlake Dr Ste 201, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 878-2788
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma Care St Louis
    8888 Ladue Rd Ste 105, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 725-8844
  3. 3
    Bjc Medical Group At Progress West 1
    20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 222, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 878-2788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephanie Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497838387
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

