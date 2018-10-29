Dr. Parrish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Parrish, MD
Dr. Stephanie Parrish, MD
Dr. Stephanie Parrish, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.

Office Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 853-4684
- 2 3033 Campus Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (513) 984-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
she is very respectful and knowlegeable. She truly listens.
she is very respectful and knowlegeable. She truly listens.
About Dr. Stephanie Parrish, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1124325121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
