Overview of Dr. Stephanie Pothoven, DO

Dr. Stephanie Pothoven, DO is an Urology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Pothoven works at Iowa Clinic - Urology in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA and Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.