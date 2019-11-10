Overview of Dr. Stephanie Ricci, MD

Dr. Stephanie Ricci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Ricci works at Newport Beach OBGYN Med Grp in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.