Overview of Dr. Stephanie Richter, MD

Dr. Stephanie Richter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Richter works at Novant Health Pediatrics Symphony Park in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.