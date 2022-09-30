Overview of Dr. Stephanie Rothman, DO

Dr. Stephanie Rothman, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Rothman works at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.