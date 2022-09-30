Dr. Stephanie Rothman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Rothman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Rothman, DO
Dr. Stephanie Rothman, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Rothman's Office Locations
1
Meriter Specialty Clinic202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 417-5454
2
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- The Alliance
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Offers sincere attention and thoughtfulness. A great listener. Honestly cares about her patients. Knowledgeable suggestions. Detailed comprehensive report. In-depth lab tests ordered.
About Dr. Stephanie Rothman, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1639379514
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Clinical Neurophysiology
