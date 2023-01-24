Overview of Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD

Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Rubino works at GU Inc in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.