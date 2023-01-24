See All Urologists in Latrobe, PA
Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD

Urology
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Latrobe, PA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD

Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Rubino works at GU Inc in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rubino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    GU Inc
    911 Ligonier St Ste 104, Latrobe, PA 15650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 537-5594
  2. 2
    GU Inc
    522 W Newton St Ste 300, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 838-7500
  3. 3
    GU Inc
    600 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 539-9736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Frick Hospital
  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rubino?

    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Rubino was very thorough. She asked me questions and answered my questions. She was reassuring and very knowledgeable, compassionate and personable. She spent time listening to my concerns. I felt so comfortable talking with her. She treated me with respect and I trust her completely.
    Maureen — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rubino to family and friends

    Dr. Rubino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rubino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD.

    About Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669607693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubino has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.