Dr. Stephanie Saltzberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Saltzberg, MD
Dr. Stephanie Saltzberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Dr. Saltzberg's Office Locations
1
The Vascular Group Pllc391 Myrtle Ave Ste 5, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (845) 338-1992
2
Hal N. Buch MD PC117 Marys Ave Ste 201, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-1992
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saltzberg is an excellent surgeon. I am now pain-free in my leg. I would not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Stephanie Saltzberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841237542
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltzberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzberg has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzberg.
