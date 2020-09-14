Overview of Dr. Stephanie Saltzberg, MD

Dr. Stephanie Saltzberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Northern Dutchess Hospital.



Dr. Saltzberg works at The Vascular Group Pllc in Albany, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.