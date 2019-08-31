See All General Surgeons in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO

General Surgery
4.3 (10)
Map Pin Small O Fallon, MO
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO

Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.

Dr. Sandberg works at Alton Internal Medicine in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandberg's Office Locations

    Contemporary Women's Healthcare
    20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 100, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 439-1292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Gallstones
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Gallstones

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2019
    Patient, knowledgeable ,Compassionate, and Professional .
    Natalie W. — Aug 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Sandberg's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Sandberg

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO

    General Surgery
    21 years of experience
    English
    1649273160
    Education & Certifications

    Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandberg works at Alton Internal Medicine in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sandberg’s profile.

    Dr. Sandberg has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

