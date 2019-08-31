Overview of Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO

Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Sandberg works at Alton Internal Medicine in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.