Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saucier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD
Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicin and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Saucier works at
Dr. Saucier's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group98 Main St Ste 301, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 827-6080
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St Ste 704, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saucier?
Dr. Saucier is so knowledgeable, so thorough, and an excellent listener. She was always making sure I was understanding what she was saying which I appreciate. Best of all, she is very kind, caring and empathetic. It was a pleasure to see her.
About Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1548680309
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicin
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saucier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saucier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saucier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saucier works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saucier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saucier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saucier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saucier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.