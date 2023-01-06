Overview of Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD

Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicin and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Saucier works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.