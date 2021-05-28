Dr. Stephanie Sbong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sbong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Sbong, MD
Dr. Stephanie Sbong, MD
Dr. Stephanie Sbong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.
Dr. Sbong's Office Locations
DDA Plano4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Overall, very good. It's hard to find an endocrinologist who will deal appropriately, flexibly, and kindly with diabetes. Dr. Sbong knows what she's doing, and is a real sweetheart, to boot. Other people's criticisms about the office staff are not altogether without foundation, but our experience is not as bad as they report, just has had a couple of rocky patches - perhaps this is all history by now? Danielle has always been nice to deal with.
About Dr. Stephanie Sbong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164788790
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sbong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sbong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sbong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sbong has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sbong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sbong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sbong.
