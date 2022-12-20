Dr. Stephanie Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Schaefer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.
Riverwalk OB/GYN525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 402-6022Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing! I know I can always count on Dr. Schaefer to answer my questions without feeling rushed. Very caring :)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Ut Health San Antonio
- UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.