Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD
Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Hospital2800 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 425-3800
- 2 910 N Highway 146 Ste C, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (281) 425-3858
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Schwartz for several years and she was of tremendous help in figuring out a complex neurological problem. She took the time to explain the tests she recommended and listened to my concerns. Together, we decided the best course of action for my treatment. Her staff was always caring and kind, with a gentle humor that showed they all cared about each other. I've recommended her to friends/family and will continue to do so as long as she is available.
About Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- 1063414316
Education & Certifications
- LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
