Overview of Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD

Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Gulf Coast Hospital in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.