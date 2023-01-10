Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD
Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bordentown, NJ.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Capital Health OB/GYN163 US Highway 130 Bldg 2 Ste C, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions (609) 482-3226Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Stephanie Schwartz! Great specialists are not always easy to come by but Dr. Schwartz's knowledge and wonderful bedside manner make these these personals types of exams much easier. She is pleasant, friendly and smart. I recommend her to anyone who needs an OBGYN
About Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1659481208
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Osteopenia, Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.