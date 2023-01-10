Overview of Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD

Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bordentown, NJ.



Dr. Schwartz works at Capital Health OB/GYN Bordentown in Bordentown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.