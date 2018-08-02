See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Stephanie Shisler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Shisler, MD

Dr. Stephanie Shisler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Shisler works at Grace Gynecology and Wellness in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shisler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grace Gyneceology & Wellness
    1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 107, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 769-1961
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2018
    Very professional and friendly. Nice!
    — Aug 02, 2018
    About Dr. Stephanie Shisler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902898356
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Shisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shisler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shisler works at Grace Gynecology and Wellness in Rockwall, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shisler’s profile.

    Dr. Shisler has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shisler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shisler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

