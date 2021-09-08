See All General Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Stephanie Sims, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Virginia Beach, VA
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Sims, MD

Dr. Stephanie Sims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Sims works at Virginia Beach Internal Medicine II in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sims' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Beach Internal Medicine II
    1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4424
  2. 2
    Coastal Surgical Specialists PC
    1120 First Colonial Rd Ste 203, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Excellent in all regards
    Amy J Peterson — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Sims, MD
    About Dr. Stephanie Sims, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396906244
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sims works at Virginia Beach Internal Medicine II in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sims’s profile.

    Dr. Sims has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

