Dr. Stephanie Skolik, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Skolik, MD
Dr. Stephanie Skolik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skolik's Office Locations
- 1 1616 13th Ave Ste 3B, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 525-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She’s kind and considered. Well educated in her work. And is the best eye doctor in Huntington
About Dr. Stephanie Skolik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skolik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skolik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skolik has seen patients for Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skolik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolik.
