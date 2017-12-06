Overview of Dr. Stephanie Smith, MD

Dr. Stephanie Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.