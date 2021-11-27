See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (81)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD

Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Smith-Sham works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith-Sham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 204, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Multiple Gestation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Multiple Gestation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 27, 2021
    Dr. Sham is the sweetest most caring doctor I’ve ever been to. I was pretty nervous about the procedure she was going to do on me but she was so kind and warm and explained everything with such great detail and care. She is very attentive and answered all of my concerns. She has the best bedside manner and I highly recommend her to anyone.
    Gisela Flores — Nov 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1467682328
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • St Francis Med Center
    • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center|St Francis Med Center
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith-Sham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith-Sham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith-Sham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith-Sham works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Smith-Sham’s profile.

    Dr. Smith-Sham has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith-Sham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith-Sham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith-Sham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith-Sham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith-Sham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.