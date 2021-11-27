Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith-Sham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD
Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Smith-Sham works at
Dr. Smith-Sham's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 204, Houston, TX 77070 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sham is the sweetest most caring doctor I’ve ever been to. I was pretty nervous about the procedure she was going to do on me but she was so kind and warm and explained everything with such great detail and care. She is very attentive and answered all of my concerns. She has the best bedside manner and I highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Stephanie Smith-Sham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1467682328
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center|St Francis Med Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Smith-Sham works at
Dr. Smith-Sham has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith-Sham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith-Sham speaks Spanish.
