Dr. Stephanie Stein, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Stein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences.

Dr. Stein works at Dr. Stephanie Stein in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DCEndocrine
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 527, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 941-3090
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperchylomicronemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Overweight
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Retinopathy
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Medicare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    May 27, 2022
    I have never written an online review; however, someone as exceptional as Dr. Stein deserves to be acknowledged. I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes by my primary care physician and told to find an endocrinologist as soon as possible as I required urgent care. Not only was Dr. Stein willing to see me the following day, she came in before office hours to meet with me. Being diagnosed with a chronic disease that would completely alter my life at 43 years old is certainly scary! As I sat in tears in front of Dr. Stein I’ve never felt more seen, heard, cared for, empowered and supported. Her bedside manner is top notch and her empathy and loving nature shine through and put patients at ease. She has held my hand thru many difficult days and continues to do so! She is as brilliant as she is kind and compassionate. I think the world of Dr. Stein and feel incredibly lucky to call her my doctor! This is a doctor with such passion and drive to help her patients! A true diamond in the rough!
    Sloane Dworken — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Stephanie Stein, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710145255
    Education & Certifications

    University of Maryland Medical Center
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
