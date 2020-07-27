Overview

Dr. Stephanie Suber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with LMH Health.



Dr. Suber works at Family Centered Medicine LLC in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.