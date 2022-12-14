Dr. Stephanie Sugin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Sugin, MD
Dr. Stephanie Sugin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
The Eye Care Group22 Old Waterbury Rd Fl 2, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-1600
The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT1201 W Main St Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-9100Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sugin is one of the most compassionate, knowledgeable, caring doctors. She takes the time to explain Procedures, and makes sure you Understand everything. Dr. Sugin Wants to make sure that you as her patient are comfortable in every way. I would highly recommend her to anyone in this day and age we are blessed to have a medical professional care of the way she does and be as knowledgeable and patient she’s one in 1 million thank you Dr. Sugin!
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Manhattan Eet
- Northwestern Med Sch
- Northwestern Med Sch
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sugin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugin works at
Dr. Sugin has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.