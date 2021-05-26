Overview of Dr. Stephanie Tootle, MD

Dr. Stephanie Tootle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Tootle works at Memorial Health University Physicians - Women's Care - Lexington Avenue in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.