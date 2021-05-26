Dr. Stephanie Tootle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tootle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Tootle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Tootle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Memorial Health Physicians - Lexington Ave1101 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 299-7726Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tootle is amazing. She's very thorough and knowledgable. She's caring and lighthearted. She was always able to answer all of my questions and put my mind at ease about anything I was worried about with my pregnancy and C- Section. She legitimately cares about her patients and it shows
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013257344
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
