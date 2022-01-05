Dr. Tournet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Tournet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Tournet, MD
Dr. Stephanie Tournet, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tournet's Office Locations
- 1 540 Main St Ste 1, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 218-2247
-
2
Boundaries Therapy Center518 Great Rd, Acton, MA 01720 Directions (954) 941-1555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tournet?
Knowledgeable and responsive, and usually thorough.
About Dr. Stephanie Tournet, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992883300
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tournet accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tournet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tournet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tournet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tournet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tournet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.