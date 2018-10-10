Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD
Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Trost's Office Locations
SVMC Primecare355 Abbott St Ste 100, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 751-7070Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She is great. Couldn't ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Hlth Servs Inc, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- College of William and Mary
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Trost has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trost accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.