Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD

Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Trost works at SVMC Primecare in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trost's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SVMC Primecare
    355 Abbott St Ste 100, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 751-7070
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 10, 2018
    She is great. Couldn't ask for a better doctor.
    Denisse in Salinas, CA — Oct 10, 2018
    About Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467436576
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Christiana Care Hlth Servs Inc, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • College of William and Mary
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trost has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trost accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Trost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

