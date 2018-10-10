Overview of Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD

Dr. Stephanie Trost, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Trost works at SVMC Primecare in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.