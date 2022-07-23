Overview of Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD

Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Vanderveldt works at GEORGIA RETINA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.