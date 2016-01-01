Overview of Dr. Stephanie Wang, MD

Dr. Stephanie Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Wang works at Mount Sinai Doctors-Urgent Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.