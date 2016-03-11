See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Stephanie Womack, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Womack, MD

Dr. Stephanie Womack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.

Dr. Womack works at Women's Health Associates Inc in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Womack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Associates Inc
    1601 E Broadway Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 443-8796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urine Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening
STD Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening
STD Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amniocentesis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Breech Position
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 11, 2016
    DR. WOMACK DELIVERED BOTH OF OUR KIDS AND IS MY DOCTOR FOR THE ROUTINE THINGS. SHE IS VERY PERSONABLE AND DEDICATED. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HER.
    ASHLEY WHITE in Columbia, MO — Mar 11, 2016
    About Dr. Stephanie Womack, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740259910
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Womack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Womack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Womack works at Women's Health Associates Inc in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Womack’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Womack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

