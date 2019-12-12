Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Little Women Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3550, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0144
Lone Tree10465 Park Meadows Dr Ste 201, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0143
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Patient with my daughter. Knowledgeable and comforting too.
About Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO
- Gynecology
- English
- 1902873524
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital
- Univ of California-Davis Medical Center
- David Grant Usaf Medical Center
- University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
