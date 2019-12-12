See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO

Gynecology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Wright works at Little Women Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Little Women Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3550, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0144
  2. 2
    Lone Tree
    10465 Park Meadows Dr Ste 201, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Patient with my daughter. Knowledgeable and comforting too.
    DB — Dec 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO
    About Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902873524
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • Univ of California-Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    • David Grant Usaf Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Wright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

