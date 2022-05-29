Dr. Yan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Yan, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Yan, MD
Dr. Stephanie Yan, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Kihei, HI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Yan works at
Dr. Yan's Office Locations
Island Family Surgical Care Center LLC411 Huku Lii Pl Ste 304, Kihei, HI 96753 Directions (808) 977-0955
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Her communication skills are excellent. She has a talent for knowing patients and always values their well being. Her consultations are never rushed, and she always listens.
About Dr. Stephanie Yan, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1710206180
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.
