Dr. Stephanie Zandieh, MD
Dr. Stephanie Zandieh, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 765-6512
Park Avenue Pediatric Respiratory & Sleep Medicine56 E 76TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 257-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Carefully went over everything with us when diagnosing the sleep issue that my child was experiencing. Dr. Zandieh was very knowledgeable and thorough in her examination. Her medical advice was spot on and helped my child tremendously. Highly recommend her.
- Pediatric Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316035686
- Boston Childrens Hosp/Harvard|Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences|Women And Children'S Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
