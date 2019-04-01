Overview of Dr. Stephanie Zandieh, MD

Dr. Stephanie Zandieh, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Zandieh works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.