Dr. Stephanos Rizos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Dr. Rizos' Office Locations
Fpn - Winfield11161 Randolph St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 663-7000
Franciscan Physician Network - Hp Fw3500 Franciscan Way Ste 300, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 861-8785
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rizos has been my obgyn for 6 years and is wonderful. He does not rush me when I'm in his office. He always answers my questions thoroughly and clearly. He's very friendly and professional. I am a few weeks away from giving birth to my first child and I feel he truly cares for mine and my babies well being. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Stephanos Rizos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Meml Med Ctr/St Mary's Hosp
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizos speaks Greek.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.