Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD

Neurology
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD

Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Busono works at Princeton And Rutgers Neurology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Brachial Plexus Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Busono's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton and Rutgers Neurology
    77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 246-1311
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Princeton Neuromuscular Center, P.C.
    13 Clyde Rd Ste 103, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 649-3461
  3. 3
    Monroe Internal Medicine
    1600 Perrineville Rd Ste 25, Monroe, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 649-3461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Busono for many years now, for a nerve condition in my head. I absolutely love him. He takes the time to listen to what you say and shows concern, and does very through evaluations. I also have my special needs son see him, for his migraines . Love him, and pray he never leaves.
    Debra DeCastro — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD

    • Neurology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306888953
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • University of California-San Diego
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • University Of California (UCLA)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busono has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busono has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Brachial Plexus Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Busono. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

