Overview of Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD

Dr. Stephanus Busono, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Busono works at Princeton And Rutgers Neurology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Brachial Plexus Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.