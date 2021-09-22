See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wilmington, OH
Dr. Stephany George, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.6 (38)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephany George, MD

Dr. Stephany George, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. George works at Clinton Memorial Regional Health System in Wilmington, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinton Memorial Regional Health System
    2241 Rombach Ave, Wilmington, OH 45177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 283-2588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Chlamydia Infection Screening

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Great Doctor, very thorough. Takes time to explain answers to all questions. If I have any concerns, she goes over all available options with me,, she cares about patients.
    Jabi — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Stephany George, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174573984
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George works at Clinton Memorial Regional Health System in Wilmington, OH. View the full address on Dr. George’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

