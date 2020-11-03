Overview of Dr. Stephen Abo, DO

Dr. Stephen Abo, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Clara Maass Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Abo works at Montefiore Medical Center in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.