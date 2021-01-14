Overview

Dr. Stephen Abshire, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Saint Mary, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abshire works at Gastroenterology Clinic Of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.