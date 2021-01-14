Dr. Stephen Abshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Abshire, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Abshire, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Saint Mary, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abshire works at
Locations
Jacob R. Karr MD LLC1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 303, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-9779
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner Saint Mary
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
Treatment for 35 years. Always very courteous. Extremely knowledgeable. I refer every one who asks me to him. Had seen another doctor previously and not satisfied. He’s the Best.
About Dr. Stephen Abshire, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1992899470
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Fdn
- Charity Hosp-Tulane U|Charity Hospital Tulane University
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abshire has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abshire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abshire works at
Dr. Abshire has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abshire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Abshire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abshire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abshire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abshire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.