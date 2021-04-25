Dr. Stephen Adjei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adjei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Adjei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Adjei, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University Of Ghana Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Adjei works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adjei?
DR.STEHPEN ADJEI IS ONE AMAZING DR. He is great at what he do.very nice person.and he listen to you and answer your questions very well.and he never rush you out of the office.great DR.
About Dr. Stephen Adjei, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1871518530
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Griffin Hospital- Yale School of Medicine, University of Cincinnati
- New York Methodist Hosp
- University Of Ghana Medical School
- Prempeh College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adjei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adjei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adjei works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Adjei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adjei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adjei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adjei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.