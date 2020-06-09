See All Otolaryngologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Stephen Adler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Adler, MD

Dr. Stephen Adler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. Adler works at Giles Breast & Body Plastic Surgery in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Giles Breast & Body Plastic Surgery
    323 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 546-3223
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stephen Adler, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1013195866
Education & Certifications

  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adler works at Giles Breast & Body Plastic Surgery in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Adler’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

