Overview of Dr. Stephen Akers, MD

Dr. Stephen Akers, MD is a Pulmonologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Akers works at Cooper Endocrinology in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.