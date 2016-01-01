Dr. Stephen Akers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Akers, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Akers, MD
Dr. Stephen Akers, MD is a Pulmonologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Akers' Office Locations
Cooper University Hospital Department of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology900 Centennial Blvd Ste D Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Akers, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Akers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akers has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akers speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Akers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.