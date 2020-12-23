Overview of Dr. Stephen Alex, MD

Dr. Stephen Alex, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California-San Francisco Medical Center and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Alex works at The Miami Hand Center in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.