Overview

Dr. Stephen Amann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.



Dr. Amann works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Starkville, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.