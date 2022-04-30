Overview of Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD

Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Antrobus works at Stephen David Antrobus in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.