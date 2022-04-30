Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antrobus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD
Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Antrobus works at
Dr. Antrobus' Office Locations
-
1
Mohs Surgery Specialists LLC4950 Essen Ln Ste 301, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 763-9611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antrobus?
Second skin cancer Dr Antrobus has removed from my face. He and is nurse do a GREAT job of keeping you comfortable in a uncomfortable situation! Highly recommend his office!
About Dr. Stephen Antrobus, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629116553
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antrobus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antrobus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antrobus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antrobus works at
Dr. Antrobus has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antrobus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Antrobus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antrobus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antrobus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antrobus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.