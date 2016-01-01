Dr. Stephen Augustine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Augustine, DO
Overview of Dr. Stephen Augustine, DO
Dr. Stephen Augustine, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Douglas, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Augustine works at
Dr. Augustine's Office Locations
Coffee Regional Medical Center1101 Ocilla Rd, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (912) 816-3485
JOI Riverside3 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-1400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Clinch Memorial Hospital1050 Valdosta Hwy, Homerville, GA 31634 Directions (912) 383-6575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Home Health Plus11 Cross St, Hazlehurst, GA 31539 Directions (912) 383-6575
Orthopedic Surgeons of Georgia1622 Madison Ave, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 387-8061
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffee Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Augustine, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1538120639
Education & Certifications
- The Houston Clinic
- PCOM
- Presbyterian St Lukes
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Denison University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augustine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augustine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Augustine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augustine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augustine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augustine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.