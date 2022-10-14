Dr. Stephen Bagnoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagnoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bagnoli, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Bagnoli, MD
Dr. Stephen Bagnoli, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with National Med Center
Dr. Bagnoli works at
Dr. Bagnoli's Office Locations
Stephen Bagnoli MD & Jack J Salah MD3599 University Blvd S Ste 901, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 465-3183
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have finally found a GREAT Pulmonologist! Dr, Bagnoli takes his time and is very detail oriented. He is very passionate about his work and patients. In my 59 years. He is by far the best doctor/specialist I have ever seen. His office is all about team work. He and his staff are there for the people. They are all amazingly good people. So, Thank you Dr."B" and staff for being such caring compassionate people. Its rare this day and age to find such a great Doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Bagnoli, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Med Center
- UMDNJ
- Mt. St. Mary's College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagnoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagnoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagnoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagnoli has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagnoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagnoli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagnoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagnoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagnoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.