Overview of Dr. Stephen Bailey, MD

Dr. Stephen Bailey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.



Dr. Bailey works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.