Dr. Stephen Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Bailey, MD
Dr. Stephen Bailey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Medicine, Hospital Medicine320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8820MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Dr. Bailey performed aortic valve replacement surgery on my husband. He was incredibly kind and compassionate to both of us as he patiently explained my husband's diagnosis, treatment and expectations after surgery. Most importantly, he successfully performed the surgery and a follow-up surgery from an unexpected complication. Dr. Bailey never missed a day without at least one visit to personally check on him. His team was fantastic. They were responsive and knowledgeable. Thank you all!
About Dr. Stephen Bailey, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1033185277
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.