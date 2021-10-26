Dr. Stephen Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.
Locations
1
Cardiology Institute Specialists1051 Gause Blvd Ste 320, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-7577Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
2
Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore100 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 649-7070
3
Singing River Medical Clinic - Seaway Rd.14055 Seaway Rd Ste 200, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 832-9038
4
Cyril Vk Bethala MD PA4507 15th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 863-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has always been great to me. 5 stents in the last 15 years, two pacemakers. Have to remember when he has to cancel at the last min. HE IS A HEART DR. And maybe he was saving a life.
About Dr. Stephen Baker, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013011303
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
