Overview of Dr. Stephen Baker, MD

Dr. Stephen Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Orlando Urology Associates in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.