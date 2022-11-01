Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Baker, MD
Dr. Stephen Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Orlando Urology Associates PA41 W Kaley St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-6645
Orlando Urology Assoicates9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 106, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 843-6645
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr He is thorough and on time. Highly recommended. He delivers.
About Dr. Stephen Baker, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
