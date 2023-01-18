Overview of Dr. Stephen Bakos, MD

Dr. Stephen Bakos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bakos works at Ear Nose & Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.